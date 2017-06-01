Chilllicothe Fire Department responds to fire on Highway 65

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a large wood pile fire Wednesday morning.

Chief Darrell Wright reports that firefighters used about 200 gallons of water to extinguish the fire behind a residence at 7317 Highway 65 owned by Rick Cox.

He says a female resident reported that when she came home for lunch, she saw smoke.

After looking again, she saw the wood pile was burning. The resident said she did not know how it caught on fire.

Wright reports there were tire tracks in the yard near the wood pile.

He says the Livingston County Deputy Sheriff was also on the scene, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

