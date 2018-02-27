Chillicothe woman injured in two-vehicle crash near Meadville

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Meadville Tuesday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Derick Dennis of Humphreys reportedly failed to stop his pickup at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a sports utility vehicle driven by Lorrinda Suddith of Chillicothe. Both vehicles came to rest off the road and received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Suddith to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The Patrol reports Dennis sustained no injuries, and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

