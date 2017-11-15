Chillicothe woman hurt in crash south of Trenton

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained moderate injuries when the pickup her husband drove hit a deer seven miles south of Trenton Tuesday night.

Forty-two-year-old Robert Covert drove north on U. S. Route 65 when the vehicle struck the deer. The pickup then spun and came to rest on the southbound shoulder with extensive damage.

An ambulance transported 45-year-old Theresa Covert to Hedrick Medical Center. The Patrol reports the driver received no injuries, and both wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

