Chillicothe woman graduates Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Audrey R. Edmisson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Edmisson is the daughter of Jackie Edmisson and William Edmisson and granddaughter of Larry and Nancy Rutter, all of Chillicothe, Mo., and granddaughter of William Edmisson of Independence, Mo. She is also the sister of Thomas L. Yount.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, Mo.