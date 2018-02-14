Chillicothe teen charged in Grundy County after high-speed pursuit

A Chillicothe teen has been charged in Grundy County following a law enforcement pursuit on Highway 65 Monday evening.

19-year-old Levi Elias Terrell is charged with resisting and/or interfering with a felony arrest. The felony warrant was issued yesterday and bond was set at $10,000 cash. Terrell is scheduled for arraignment February 27th in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Terrell also was accused of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident and with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle that had siren sounding and displaying red and blue lights.

After Chillicothe Police attempted to issue a related warrant, Terrell fled and then led authorities on a pursuit that began in Livingston County and ended in Grundy County. The pursuit involved officers of Chillicothe and Trenton Police departments, Grundy and Livingston County sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said Terrell was taken into custody without incident. The police chief said Terrell provided information as to the identity of another person who was the alleged driver in a December 28th hit and run accident at Chillicothe.

Chief Maples reported 19-year-old Jordan Daniel Wells of Chillicothe was taken into custody Monday night, providing officers with information regarding the hit and run accident. Wells faces charges in Livingston County Circuit Court with second-degree felony assault and leaving the scene of the accident that caused physical injury to another person. His bond is $25,000 cash.

Like this: Like Loading...