Chillicothe teen arraigned on statutory rape charge

Among the information in a report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department is the Friday night arrest of 18-year-old Lucas William Wine for alleged statutory rape in the first degree in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Chillicothe.

Wine was processed at the police department; then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

At an arraignment Monday morning December 11, in Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court, bond was set at $20,000 and the case was continued until December 20th.

Wine faces charges stemming from what authorities call an aggravated sexual offense incident November 24th that allegedly involved a person under 14-years of age.

