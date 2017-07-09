Chillicothe student receives gold medal at National Leadership and Skills Conference

A student from Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe received a gold medal at Skills USA’s 53rd Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Jacob Caughron placed first in the job interview contest at the event in Louisville, Kentucky.

High school and college leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, including extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.

Students also worked against the clock and each other proving their knowledge in occupations like electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting, and culinary arts.

Missouri students brought back 33 first, second, and third place medallions and 89 students placed in the top 10 against competitors from all 50 states and two U. S. territories.

The invitation-only event was for first place state medalists in 100 competition areas for career and technical students.

