Chillicothe school bus strikes vehicle; no injuries reported

Wednesday morning, at 8:55 am, Chillicothe police officers were dispatched to a non-injury bus and vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and Bryan Street.

Officers reported a Chillicothe R-2 School bus driven by Forrest J. Chance was southbound on Washington Street attempting to turn right onto Bryan Street and struck a vehicle driven by Brent Minnick that was headed east on Bryan Street and preparing to halt at the Washington Street stop sign.

Officers report that the eleven students on the bus and were not injured. Chillicothe Police said the bus driver was issued a Municipal Citation for making an improper right turn.

