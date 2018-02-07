Chillicothe Preschool students learn about pigs

Students from United Methodist Preschool classes in Chillicothe recently received a hands-on learning experience.

The students learned about animals with assistance from the Litton Crusaders program where they got the opportunity to handle a baby pig and learn a little about them from the high school students.

During the visit, students got to learn about their pig’s gender, name (ear notch), breed and what they eat. Later in the school year the, students will get to revisit one of those baby pigs as a market hog.

