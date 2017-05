Chillicothe Police responded to the 1300 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe Saturday morning due to reports of multiple gunshots.

Detective Jon Maples reports officers responded to the area and recovered a spent shell casing.

He says the police department is following up on leads and talking to witnesses.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Maples urges anyone with further information to call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

