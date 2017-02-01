Chillicothe police report includes an arrest and accident

Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1300 block of Green Street. A resident was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

Officers received a report of harassment in the 1600 block of Bryan Street. Investigation Continues.

Officers arrested Kiersten Allen in the 10 block of South Washington Street on a State of Missouri Probation Warrant. Allen was turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Maple Street. Investigation Continues.

Officers responded to a two vehicle injury accident in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Tiffany Gillespie was southbound on Washington Street and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The Gillespie vehicle turned into the path and struck a northbound vehicle driven Katie Skipper.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

