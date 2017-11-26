Chillicothe police officers involved in accidents

The Chillicothe Police Department reports two officers were involved in separate accidents during their shifts Friday.

No one involved sustained injuries due to the incidents.

One accident involved an officer being rear-ended while stopped at a stop light and the other involved a police vehicle being struck in the front driver’s side as an officer responded to an emergency call with lights and sirens.

The Chillicothe Police report they followed all policy and procedures during the accidents and during preliminary investigations.

The preliminary investigations show neither accident was the fault of the officers.

Chief Jon Maples requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate the accidents.

Like this: Like Loading...