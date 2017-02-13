Chillicothe police make Sunday arrest, clear 13 cases

Over the past three weeks, Chillicothe Police officers have responded to, and taken multiple stolen property reports in which items were removed from what was believed to be unlocked motor vehicles. During the investigation, items reported stolen included money, firearms, and jewelry.

During the investigation, items reported stolen included money, firearms, and jewelry and as a result of what Chillicothe Police officers called proactive measures an arrest was made on Sunday.

However, the Chillicothe S.P.I.D.E.R. team and officers gained entry. As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old male was arrested for stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

During the search, Chillicothe Police officers also located multiple items reportedly stolen including firearms, jewelry, and money.

The department feels it has solved multiple cases during this investigation – clearing approximately 13 incidents within the police jurisdiction at Chillicothe. It also is noted police found multiple items that the suspect admitted were stolen, but police do not have reports for.

Persons missing items, including firearms, should contact Jon Maples a detective at the Chillicothe Police Department. The incident areas were from Locust Street to Broadway Street, from Calhoun Street to 15th Street, and around the Field School area.

