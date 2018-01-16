Chillicothe Police Department charges 4, confiscates drugs after lengthy investigation

Over the last several months a Chillicothe Police Detective has worked a narcotics investigation during which, individuals were identified that were partaking in the uses and sales of narcotics. As a part of that investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Travis Lee Donoho and the seizure of methamphetamine.

The Chillicothe Police Department executed a Livingston County search warrant for narcotics on January 13, 2018, in the 100 block of Second Street. During the investigation officers seized approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and over $600.00 in cash.

As a result of this investigation, 64-year-old George William Kitchin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Also arrested were 25-year-old Austin Warren Estes for possession of marijuana and 39-year-old Maria Hoke Childs for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. All of the individuals have been charged through the Livingston County Courts and warrants have been issued. They are currently being held at Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.