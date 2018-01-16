Chillicothe Police Department charges 4, confiscates drugs after lengthy investigation

Over the last several months a Chillicothe Police Detective has worked a narcotics investigation during which, individuals were identified that were partaking in the uses and sales of narcotics. As a part of that investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Travis Lee Donoho and the seizure of methamphetamine.
The Chillicothe Police Department executed a Livingston County search warrant for narcotics on January 13, 2018, in the 100 block of Second Street. During the investigation officers seized approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and over $600.00 in cash.
As a result of this investigation, 64-year-old George William Kitchin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Also arrested were 25-year-old Austin Warren Estes for possession of marijuana and 39-year-old Maria Hoke Childs for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. All of the individuals have been charged through the Livingston County Courts and warrants have been issued. They are currently being held at Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Investigations like this are done with the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Chillicothe Police Department team. We would like to thank the amazing citizens of Chillicothe for their help and tips.
We would also like to thank the Livingston County Prosecutor, Livingston County Associate Judge, Chillicothe EMS, as well as the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and its K-9 unit for teaming with the Chillicothe Police Department in assisting with the traffic stop and serving the search warrant.
Chillicothe Police Department