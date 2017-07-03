Chillicothe Police Department weekend report of incidents

Officers were dispatched to a parked vehicle blocking an alley in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. Officers were unable to locate the owner and the vehicle was towed by Peery’s Towing.

Michael R. Gatson turned himself in at the Chillicothe Police Department on a Livingston County Warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35gm or less of marijuana. Gatson was processed and released after posting a $10,000.00 cash bond.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a lost or stolen wallet. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers arrested Karina R. Cain in the 600 block of Walnut Street on a Chillicothe Municipal Warrant for failing to appear on a nuisance violation. Cain was processed and released after posting bond.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Mansur Street in reference to a report of child abuse. Officers learned that the incident occurred in another jurisdiction and the child was no longer at the residence where the incident was reported to have occurred. Investigating Officers forwarded information to the Children’s Division and the authorities of the jurisdiction where the incident was reported to have occurred.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance near Third and Washington Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

Officers arrested Christian S. Stretch in the 1600 block of Walnut St. on a Livingston County Warrant for failure to appear on a class A misdemeanor and a warrant from Caldwell County for failure to appear on a traffic charge. Stretch was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

