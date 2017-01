The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual in the photos posted below.

These images were obtained by the CPD after investigating an early morning burglary on January 22 at a business in the 700 block of South Washington Street.

You may contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 or by a private message to this page. All tips and information are greatly appreciated.

