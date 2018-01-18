Chillicothe Police Department responds to injury accident on Washington Street

Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the department report Ronie Hatfield pulled out of a private parking lot in the 1200 block of Washington Street and struck a vehicle traveling south on Washington Street driven by Carolyn Batson.

Hatfield reportedly could not see the southbound vehicle due to a vehicle to his left blocking his view. Both drivers were from Chillicothe.

The drivers and a passenger in the Hatfield vehicle were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of what the police called non-disabling injuries.

