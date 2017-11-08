Chillicothe Police Department responds to a multitude of incidents

Chillicothe Police Department officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash on Washington Street and Locust Street.

A vehicle driven by Connie L. Harris collided with a vehicle driven by Barbara K. Maberry after Harris failed to yield the right-of-way. Minor damage was reported in the collision.

In yet another accident report, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Vine and Jackson Streets.

A vehicle driven by Billy R. Hatfield collided with a vehicle driven by William G. Wilson while Wilson was attempting to turn. Wilson was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to stop for stop sign resulting in a crash.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Elm St.

As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Steven Howard Boyd for stealing a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was revoked and resisting arrest.

Boyd was processed at the Police Department then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Dawn Allison Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Pettis County for a probation violation in the 400 block of Samuel Street.

Johnson was processed at the Police Department and when she was unable to post bond, was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail to await extradition.

Officers took a report of a burglary, stealing and fraudulent use of a debit/credit device in the 10 block of S. Washington Street.

A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Officers took a report of interference with child custody in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The incident was determined to be in another jurisdiction and the case was closed.

