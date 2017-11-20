Chillicothe Police Department responds to 201 calls for service over the weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department remained busy over the weekend reporting that they responded to 201 for service from the public.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Walnut Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Mathew Pike for Domestic Assault 4th. Mathew was processed at the police department and turned over to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Springhill. Officers reported the incident was verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division with the well-being check of a juvenile in the 500 block of Grandview. The juvenile was found to be safe.

Officers received a report of theft in the 400 block of Clay Street. Investigation continues.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 700 block of South Washington Street. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Rosalee Davis was attempting to make a left turn and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Ammon Hershberger. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles.

