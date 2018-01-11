Chillicothe Police Department reports the arrest of three individuals

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of three individuals following Tuesday night investigations.

Officers received a report of stealing at WalMart in the 1000 block of Graves Street. As a result, officers arrested Cara Boydston and Sharon Collins for alleged shoplifting.

Approximately one hour later, Chillicothe police officers responded to the 300 block of Mansur in reference to a report of drug use. Officers arrested Michael Braden for tampering with physical and endangering the welfare of a child, Cara Boydston for endangering the welfare of a child, and Sharon Collins for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Formal charges were pending as of this morning.

The Chillicothe Police also contacted the Missouri child abuse hotline and temporarily placed an infant child in the home with another family member.

Like this: Like Loading...