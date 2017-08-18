Chillicothe Police Department reports several accidents

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Fair and Bryan Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Kristy Shafer was westbound on Fair Street and struck a vehicle that was northbound on Bryan Street as Shafer entered the intersection. Moderate damage was reported to the car.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Washington and Business 36. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Shrey Patel was southbound on Washington Street and was stopped waiting to turn west on Business 36 when she was struck in the rear by a southbound vehicle driven by Virginia Duncan causing minor damage.

Officers concluded an investigation of possible child abuse that was reported to have occurred in the 600 block of East Street. Officers concluded that there was no act of abuse and the case was closed.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident on Third Street at the intersection of Washington Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Morgan Head was westbound on Third Street and stopped for traffic when she was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Joseph Fender causing minor damage.

Officers were dispatched to a report of failure to return rented or leased equipment from the 500 block of Locust Street. Information has been forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.

