Chillicothe Police Department reports several accidents

Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that was parked in a private lot in the 2600 block of N. Fair Street being struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Officers observed minor damage to the vehicle.

Officers arrested Sheniqua Helm in the 900 block of Vine Street for possession of less than 35 gm of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Helm was transported to the Police Department where she was processed and released on Municipal Citations.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident on Washington Street near Park Lane. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Avery Moore was southbound on Washington Street in the outside lane when a silver sports utility vehicle the left rear of her vehicle and the silver suv then left the scene. Officers reported minor damage to the Moore vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Washington Street and Business 36. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Shockey was westbound on Business 36 and stopped for traffic when she was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by William Perry causing minor damage. Perry was issued a Municipal Citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Mo 190 and Hornet Drive. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Austin Fox was eastbound on Mo 190 and turned left in front of a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Miller causing extensive damage. The Miller vehicle was towed from the scene by Peery’s Towing and the Fox vehicle was towed by the owner. Fox was issued a Municipal Citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Washington and Third Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Riley Brobst was eastbound on Third Street and turned to go north on Washington Street. The Brobst vehicle turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle driven by Danny Boylan. The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Peery Towing. Ms. Brobst was issued a Municipal Citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

