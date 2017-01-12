Chillicothe Police Department reports arrest and stolen vehicle

Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary at Shaffer Park. Officers report that someone broke into the Concession stand and ransacked the interior. Nothing appeared to be missing and the incident remains under investigation.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of St. Paul Street. Officers arrested Walter Andrew Bright for possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Bright was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Officers also arrested Sharon Rachelle Farnsworth on a Buchanan County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of non-support. Farnsworth was unable to post bond and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail to await extradition.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 120 block of North Washington. Street. Officers report that a vehicle driven by Robert Wells was northbound on Washington Street and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Abigail Clark that was slowing to make a right turn. Officers reported moderate damage to both vehicles.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Business 36 and Washington Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Blake Burkholder was southbound attempting to make a left turn onto Business 36 when he struck a northbound vehicle driven by Karla Waters causing moderate damage.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Broadway. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue. The Officer reported that the vehicle, a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan was parked on a private parking lot at 6:00 pm this date with the key in the ignition. The owner returned to the lot at 9:00 pm and discovered the theft. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Webster to check the well-being of a resident that had made threats to others via the internet to harm himself. Officers reported that the male was not home and expanded the searched. The male was located at 5:30 am when he returned to his residence. The male was transported to HMC for treatment and evaluation.

Officers arrested Joshua C. Caudill in the 1200 block of Washington Street on a Livingston County Warrant for possession of a controlled substance except under 35 gm marijuana. Caudill attempted to flee from Officers during the arrest. Caudill was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...