Chillicothe Police Department reports 5 arrests

Officers arrested Clifton Rathmann in the 1300 block of Green Street on a Buchanan County, MO warrant for Non-Support. Rathman was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending extradition to Buchanan County.

Officers arrested Casey Welch in the 800 block of Elm Street for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and 1st-degree animal abuse. Welch was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional pending the filing of formal charges.

Officers arrested Jerry Reeds in the 600block of Walnut Street on 2 City of Chillicothe Municipal warrants for no insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle. Reeds was processed at the police department, posted the required bond, and was released.

Officers arrested Shaquille Owens in the 100 block of North Washington Street for driving while suspended. Owens was processed at the police department and released on a citation.

Courtney Archer and Arthur Massey were turned over to the police department by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on City of Chillicothe Municipal Warrants. Archer and Massey were processed at the police department, posted the required bond, and released from custody.

Officers arrested Paul Vitale for driving while intoxicated, failing to use headlights when required, and no seatbelt, following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Washington Street. Vitale was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

