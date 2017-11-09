Chillicothe Police Department reports 2 arrests

The Chillicothe Police Department remained busy over the last week with a number of calls, some of which we have highlighted.

Officers received a report of theft in the 2600 block of North Fair Street and the investigation continues.

Officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Polk Street. Officers reported the incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

Officers initiated an investigation of child abuse in the 300 block of Elm Street and the investigation is on-going.

Officers arrested Bryce Baker in the 300 block of Harvest Drive on a Grundy County Warrant for failing to obey a judge’s order. Baker was turned over to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrested Michael Burris in the 10 block of South Washington Street on a Linn County probation warrant. Burris was turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Highland to a report of an animal complaint. Officers cited Cashus Weese for possessing a prohibited animal (3 pit bulls), having unlicensed animals, and failing to vaccinate the animals.

