Chillicothe Police Department reports an arrest, 2 accidents

Officers arrested Travis Vasey on a Trenton Municipal warrant for failure to appear on traffic violations. Vasey was unable to post bond and was extradited back to Trenton by a responding Trenton Police Officer.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Ryan Lane and Mitchell Road. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Bennie Cagle was driving eastbound on Ryan Lane and stopped at the Mitchell Road stop sign. Mr. Cagle could not see due to the intense fog and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Spencer Ficken causing moderate damage to the vehicles.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle non-injury accident on Washington Street near Thompson Drive. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Graceland K. Greener was northbound on Washington Street and struck a deer causing moderate damage.

