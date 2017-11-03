Chillicothe Police Department remains busy over the last week

The Chillicothe Police Department has been busy over the last week responding to a number of calls.

On Saturday, October 28, 2017, at approximately 12:53 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Michael Anthony Singer for stealing. Singer was processed at the Police Department. He was released pending a court appearance.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Officers took a report of a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash where a streets sign was knocked over at the intersection of Polk St. and Broadway St. The investigation is on-going.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017, at approximately 7:35 a.m., Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Polk St. The vehicle was later recovered in the 300 block of Clay St. The investigation is on-going.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017, at approximately 6:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Bus. Hwy. 36 and S. Washington St. A vehicle driven by Blaine T. Allen collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by Marshall G. Moore while attempting to make a right turn. Moderate damage was reported.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, at approximately 1:01 p.m., Officers arrested Faren Danielle Evans on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for endangering the welfare of a child 2nd degree in the 200 block of E. Third St. Evans was processed at the Police Department. She was unable to post the required $200.00 cash only bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Officers took a report of fraudulent use of a credit device in the 600 block of Walnut St. The investigation is on-going.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Officers arrested Cameron Scott Gittings for expired driver’s license and failure to register with D.O.R. following a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Washington St. Gittings was processed at the Police Department. He was released pending a court appearance.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at approximately 6:55 a.m., Officers arrested Matthew William Corzette on an active arrest warrant out of Chariton County for failure to appear in the 10 block of S. Washington St. Corzette was processed at the Police Department. He posted the required $80.00 cash only bond and was released.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at approximately 10:11 a.m., Officers arrested Tresa Lyn Wilson on an active parole violation warrant in the 600 block of Jackson St. Wilson was processed at the Police Department. The warrant carried no bond so she was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Officers arrested Nicholas Paul Hagler on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for stealing in the 600 block of Walnut St. Hagler was processed at the Police Department. He posted the required $250.00 bond and was released.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 500 block of S. Washington St. where one vehicle left the scene. A vehicle owned by Terrie L. Pollock was struck by Shirley D. Fisher as Fisher was backing. Fisher left the scene and was later located. Fisher was issued a citation for leaving the scene of a vehicle crash.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 09:40 a.m., Officers arrested Matthew Gordon Jenkins on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition persistent offender in the 700 block of Webster St. Jenkins was processed at the Police Department. He was unable to post the required $10,000.00 cash only bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Officers took a report of parental kidnapping in the 1100 block of McNally St. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Michael Ryan Sparks. Sparks was processed at the Police Department. He was then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 700 block of S. Washington St. A vehicle driven by Ethan D. Rude collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by Terry J. Albrecht. Minor damage was reported.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 11:51 a.m., Officers took a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash report which occurred on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is on-going.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Officers took a report of harassment

