Chillicothe Police Department has busy weekend with thefts and arrests

Officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 2800 block of Grand Drive. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Zayne Evans for assault, property damage, and possession of methamphetamine. Evans was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Officers received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Clinefelter. This investigation is on-going.

Officers arrested William Brown in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on a Livingston County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Brown was processed at the police department, was unable to post the required bond, and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Trenton Road. Officers reported the incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of South Washington Street to a report of theft. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Tiffany Jones for Stealing. Delgado was processed at the police department and released pending a Municipal Court appearance.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers reported the incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

Officers attested Dylan Mentzer in the 200 block of North Washington Street in a Livingston County warrant for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Mentzer was processed at the police department, was unable to post the required bond and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Elm Street. Officers stated the incident was reported to be verbal and lack of cooperation was received by the possible victim. No arrests were made.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Herriman Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Virgil Hurling for second-degree assault. Hurling was transported to the police department and then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

