Chillicothe Police Department busy with incidents

Officers arrested John Edward Vatteroni for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license revoked following a traffic stop on Third St. at Edgerton St. Vatteroni was processed at the Police Department. He was released pending a court appearance.

Officers were dispatched to a one vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 400 block of S. Washington St. A vehicle driven by Ashton B. Aronson collided with a concrete base of a light pole causing major damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers took a report of stealing in the 200 block of Brunswick St. Officers arrested Mariah Anna Mae Grant and William Edward Grimes for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Grant and Grimes were processed at the Police Department. They were transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Officers took a report of sexual misconduct in the 1000 block of Dickinson Ave. The incident was forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Bryan St. Officers discovered a person attempted self-harm. Officers transported the person for a medical evaluation. No arrests were made.

Officers took a person into protective custody who was attempting self harm. The person was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Cherry St. and Bryan St. A vehicle driven by Teresa J. Olney struck a vehicle driven by Katlynn A. Harper after Harper failed to yield the right-of-way. Moderate damage was reported.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Cowgill St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

Officers took a report of a stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is on-going.

Officers took a report of recovered property in the 600 block of Walnut St.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Belair Dr. Officers arrested Michael Ryan Blair for disorderly conduct and interference with the duties of a Law Enforcement Officer. Blair was processed at the Police Department. He was released pending a court appearance.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Vine St. The investigation is on-going.

Officers took a report of child custody dispute. The incident was resolved and no arrests were made.

Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is on-going.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Jackson St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

