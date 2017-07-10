Chillicothe Police Department busy with incidents

Chillicothe Police Department

Officers arrested John Edward Vatteroni for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license revoked following a traffic stop on Third St. at Edgerton St.  Vatteroni was processed at the Police Department.  He was released pending a court appearance.

Officers were dispatched to a one vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 400 block of S. Washington St.  A vehicle driven by Ashton B. Aronson collided with a concrete base of a light pole causing major damage.  The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers took a report of stealing in the 200 block of Brunswick St.  Officers arrested Mariah Anna Mae Grant and William Edward Grimes for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.  Grant and Grimes were processed at the Police Department.  They were transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Officers took a report of sexual misconduct in the 1000 block of Dickinson Ave.  The incident was forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Bryan St.  Officers discovered a person attempted self-harm.  Officers transported the person for a medical evaluation.  No arrests were made.

Officers took a person into protective custody who was attempting self harm.  The person was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Cherry St. and Bryan St.  A vehicle driven by Teresa J. Olney struck a vehicle driven by Katlynn A. Harper after Harper failed to yield the right-of-way.  Moderate damage was reported.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Cowgill St.  The incident was determined to be verbal in nature.  No arrests were made.

Officers took a report of a stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St.  The investigation is on-going.

 Officers took a report of recovered property in the 600 block of Walnut St.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Belair Dr.  Officers arrested Michael Ryan Blair for disorderly conduct and interference with the duties of a Law Enforcement Officer.  Blair was processed at the Police Department.  He was released pending a court appearance.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge St.  The incident was determined to be verbal in nature.  No arrests were made.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Vine St.  The investigation is on-going.

Officers took a report of child custody dispute.  The incident was resolved and no arrests were made.

Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Graves St.  The investigation is on-going.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Jackson St.  The incident was determined to be verbal in nature.  No arrests were made.

