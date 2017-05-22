Chillicothe Police Department assist EMS with nude male in yard

The Chillicothe Police Department reports that officers located a Chillicothe man with an active Livingston County arrest warrant.

Officers located 24-year-old Nicholas Reynolds after receiving information that he was possibly in a residence in the 10 hundred block of Jackson Street.

His warrant was for a violation of a bond condition of the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with a $10,000 cash bond.

He was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Reynolds is scheduled for Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court May 25th.

Chillicothe Police also report that officers assisted EMS in the 300 block of East Bridge Street on a report of a nude male lying in the yard of a residence.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jesse McCoy after he attempted to hinder the officers and EMS assisting the unresponsive male.

McCoy was arrested for minor visibly intoxicated, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was transported to the police department for processing before being transferred to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

The unresponsive male, who was also intoxicated and underage, was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

