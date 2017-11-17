Chillicothe Police Department answer 94 calls for service on Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department was busy on Thursday answering 94 calls for service, with some calls highlighted here.

Officers arrested Justin Beagles in the 500 block of Corporate Drive on an active State of Indiana warrant for 2 counts of child molestation. Beagles was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending extradition to Indiana.

A report of theft was taken in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. That investigation is on-going.

Officers investigated a report of child endangerment in the 200 block of East Bridge Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Eric Sparkman for endangering the welfare of a child. Sparkman was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. Officers determined the incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Fair Street and it was determined the incident was verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

