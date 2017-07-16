Chillicothe police arrest woman for possession of stolen property

Chillicothe police officers discovered stolen property during a traffic enforcement stop at Washington and Clay Street early Saturday at 2 o’clock in the morning.

Patrol Supervisor Sergeant John Valbracht reports officers contacted Carroll County who contacted the owner of the property.

The Chillicothe police officers arrested Lyndsay Mello for possession of stolen property as requested by a Carroll County Deputy.

The officers then contacted the on-duty Livingston County Deputy who transported Mello to Carroll County, where she was turned over to a Carroll County Sheriff Deputy.

