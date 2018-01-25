Chillicothe police arrest 4 after conducting traffic stop

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 190 and Hornet Drive due to an equipment violation.

After stopping the vehicle, officers arrested Caitlyn Alyssa Foltz, Selena Ann Marie Mathews, Shyan Veloar Close, and Dakoda Blake Anson for possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

All subjects were then transported to the Chillicothe Police Department were they were processed and released on municipal citations.

