The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation, as well as Tree Advisory Board, will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting will start at 6 o’clock that evening.

The agenda includes Friends of the Park as well as an appearance by Grand River Entertainment to discuss adding a mezzanine at Shaffer Park.

The Tree Advisory board meeting will begin at 7 o’clock with an agenda that includes Tree City USA Recertification.

