Utilitiesman 2nd Class Sydney Thorne, from Chillicothe, Missouri was recently interviewed by news reporters on the flight deck of the fast transport vessel USNS Spearhead.

Thorne talked about operation “Continuing Promise 2018” which was conducting operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagement as well as medical, dental and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support to Central and South America.

