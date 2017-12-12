Chillicothe man receives 20-year prison sentence

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Adam M. Woodworth, 39, Chillicothe from Circuit Court after a sentencing hearing took place before Judge David Miller.

According to a report from the Livingston County Sheriff, Woodworth received sentences for felony convictions that stemmed from an investigation that began in 2015 by the LCSO, State Technical Assistance Team, Child Advocacy Center, and Children’s Division. Woodworth has been the subject of a court case reviewing several felony counts, including statutory sodomy, child molestation, sexual misconduct, and abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court records, a motion by the defendant for a new trial was denied. Sentence was pronounced for eight separate charges that will run a total of 20-years in Department of Corrections.

Like this: Like Loading...