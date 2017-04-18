Chillicothe man killed in Sullivan County crash on Highway 139

A Chillicothe resident, 25-year-old Cameron Lollar, was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident Monday afternoon in rural Sullivan County.

Cameron Lollar was southbound when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the west side of Highway 139, he then over corrected causing the vehicle to go off the east side of the road where it overturned ejecting the driver. The vehicle came to a stop on top of him.

Lollar was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:30 Monday afternoon wreck. The report indicates he was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident three miles south of Osgood.

Assisting the highway patrol were Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Galt Fire Department.

