Chillicothe man arrested on multiple trespassing charges in Trenton

A Chillicothe resident has been charged with first-degree trespassing at two locations in Trenton late last week.

30-year-old Adam Hopper was arrested by Trenton Police on Friday and is accused on January 11th of unlawfully remaining on the property of Union Pacific Railroad where a no trespassing sign was posted. Hopper also is accused of trespassing at the nearby Trackside Bar despite verbal communications several times that he was allegedly trespassing.

Hopper is to appear January 23rd in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond was set at $7,500.

