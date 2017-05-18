Chillicothe home sustains significant damage in Thursday morning fire

A home in Chillicothe sustained significant fire, water, and smoke damage as the result of a fire Thursday morning.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports that the fire department arrived with two engines and one command until to the heavy fire at a trailer home at 704 Cowgill Street.

He says the crews used foam and water to knock down the fire and allow entry.

Crews found no occupants in the home, except a pet that did not survive.

Wright says crews removed areas of the roof, skirting, and ceiling to remove any potential hot spots or hidden fires.

The home was occupied by Frank Gavlek and Wright reports the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

The cause is under investigation by the Chillicothe Police and Fire Departments and Missouri State Fire Investigator Adam Crouch.

