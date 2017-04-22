Chillicothe High Schools students explore career pathways

Twenty-five Chillicothe High School seniors that have an agriculture career pathway traveled to Show-Me Ethanol of Carrollton and Quixotic Fish Farm of Chillicothe.

Show Me Ethanol LLC produces approximately 60 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol annually. We produce ethanol through a dry mill process that includes fermentation, processing, and distillation. The ethanol is primarily blended in E10 and E85 gasoline throughout the Midwest. Show Me Ethanol also produces and markets two types of feed as well as a feed grade corn oil. DDGS are primarily fed to poultry, swine, and cattle and are approximately 90% dry matter and MWDGS that is fed to cattle and is approximately 48% dry material.

Quixotic Farming is a family-owned, environmentally conscious company that raises Tilapia without the use of hormones or antibiotics. The fish eat a nutrient-rich diet and thrive in covered tanks where their living conditions are monitored around the clock and their water is constantly being filtered and recirculated. Quixotic Farming produces high-quality tilapia using RAS, or a recirculating aquaculture system. The tanks are also equipped with aeration systems to provide optimal levels of oxygen for the fish. The aeration system provides healthy, oxygenated water that keeps the fish happy and energized. The improved oxygen level encourages more activity and better feed conversions, which helps the growth rate of our fish.

The students were given the opportunity to tour each of these facilities and ask questions regarding the career opportunities available in the respected fields.

