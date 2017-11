Chillicothe firefighters extinguished an unattended natural cover fire Saturday afternoon.

Chief Darrell Wright said upon arrival at the Thompson River area of West Third Street, firefighters found a trash pile that had been dumped, lit, and left to burn. The flames spread to a levee and then over to the river.

Firefighters used rakes and blowers to extinguish the blaze.

Chief Wright said the sheriff’s department was notified and an investigation was ongoing.

