Chillicothe Firefighters respond to machine shed fire at 11621 LIV Road 259

A machine shed, filled with farming equipment, burned late last night and early this morning east of Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe fire department responded to 11621 LIV Road 259. The owner was listed as Terry Mammen.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright reported upon arrival, the structure was fully involved with fire. Several pieces of farm equipment included a bulldozer, combine, two tractors, discs, planters, camper, grain truck; carts full of grain; and other various pieces of equipment. The owner stated he had not used any of the equipment in over a week, however, he did state the combine and tractor both still had batteries that were connected.

Chief Wright stated the heaviest burned area, and suspected area of ignition was in the area of the combine and tractor.

Wheeling Fire and Chula Fire were called for mutual aid response providing water tankers and Chula’s pumper. The chief noted due to a mechanical issue with a Chillicothe pumper, the Chula Fire pumper was used.

The structure and most of the equipment was a total loss. Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene for nearly three hours overnight.

Fire Chief Wright said a Livingston County Deputy on the scene requested the State Fire Marshall to investigate the farm structure and equipment fire.

