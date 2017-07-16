Chillicothe firefighter receives Firefighter of the Year award

A Chillicothe firefighter received the Midwest Region’s Firefighter of the Year award at the Missouri American Legion State Convention Saturday.

Past State Commander Kenneth Goth presented the award to Lieutenant Tracy Bradley.

Goth says Missouri never had anyone win at the regional level in his 20 years, and it was a first for Missouri.

Bradley expressed her appreciation for being nominated and thanked the firefighters for their support during her career.

The American Legion’s Midwest Region includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota in addition to Missouri.

