A vehicle fire mid-afternoon Sunday sent the Chillicothe Fire Department to 11333 LIV Road 2315 near Chillicothe. The owner was listed as Jay Cooksey.

A report provided by the department states upon arrival at the scene, a 2008 Chevy sports utility vehicle had been on fire. The owner had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before the department arrived.

Crew members verified there was no fire remaining in the SUV.

