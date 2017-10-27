Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Trenton man’s burning vehicle

Chillicothe fire department reports a vehicle burned last night that belonged to a Trenton resident.

Fire Chief Darrell Wright listed the owner as Jon Phillips of Trenton.

The department arrived at the parking lot of a business at 612 Washington Street in Chillicothe. The report noted a 1990 Ford Bronco was fully involved with fire.

Approximately 350 gallons of water was used in extinguishing the blaze.

The fire chief noted the entire interior and engine compartment of the vehicle burned and he described it as a total loss. The fire alarm came in just before 8 o’clock last night and the department was at the scene for about 25 minutes.

