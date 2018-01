The Chillicothe Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Strand Apartments located at 716 Clay Street.

A report indicates firefighters found smoke in an apartment resulting from burned food in the oven. The report noted windows were opened and a fan was turned on to help remove smoke from the room. There was no damage and no fire.

The occupant was listed as Rhonda VanAusdal who was located in the apartment.

