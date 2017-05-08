Chillicothe Fire Department responds to pasture fire

Chillicothe’s Fire Department was called to a rural location Saturday night in response to pasture ground that was burning.

The report says a neighbor, Jay Cooksey, called in the fire that was on property belonging to Joe Preston at 11200 LIV Road 2313.

The fire was described as burning from corner to opposite corner.

The cause of the fire was unknown according to the report and the department used about 300 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The firefighters were at the scene nearly one hour.

