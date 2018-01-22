Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Hedrick Medical Center

A dishwasher that over-heated prompted the Chillicothe Fire Department to respond to a call from Hedrick Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

A report from Assistant Chief Eric Reeter says the call involved smoke comingÂ from a dishwasher. Upon arrival, he noted light smoke was seen in the kitchen where the dishwasher was located.

Using a thermal imaging camera, the department determined the source appeared to be a mechanical malfunction that caused the heating element to stay on and overheat.

Maintenance staff of Hedrick was on the scene and had turned off power to the dishwasher. The Chillicothe fire department report quotes the staff as saying the dishwasher would be serviced.

