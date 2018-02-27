Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire

Chillicothe firefighters yesterday afternoon responded to a grass fire in an open field at 14092 LIV Road number 251.

Upon arrival, approximately five acres of grass was burning and it was noted the owners of Koehler Home Sales, as well as neighbors, were using rakes to try and put out the fire but the wind kept spreading it out of control.

The fire department used leaf blowers and water to extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to the grass field and there was no damage to property. The report noted the fire started when a neighbor to the south had dumped ashes from a wood stove earlier in the day and the wind had blown hot embers into the field and caught it on fire.

