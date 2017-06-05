Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Friday afternoon.

Captain Les Hinnen reports that the engine and passenger compartments of a Dodge pickup were fully involved when crews arrived on the scene in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 east of the junction with Highway 65.

Hinnen says the firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire.

He adds that the owner of the pickup said he pulled over when he noticed smoke coming from under the dash and removed some personal items from the vehicle before the fire could consume them.

Crews were on the scene about 20 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...